NSS camps maybe held in flood-hit areas

A circular will soon be issued to all colleges on organising the annual National Service Scheme (NSS) monthlong special camps in flood-ravaged areas in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts, said NSS Programme Co-ordinator and Kuvempu University professor K V Giridhar.

When contacted, Prof Giridhar informed that discussions on involving NSS students in flood-relief works had been held with the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports.

“Soon, a circular on organising such NSS special camps in these flood-hit areas in Malnad will be issued to all colleges coming under Kuvempu University,” he explained.

According to sources in the district administration, the roads, bridges and houses in Mudigere, Kalasa, Koppa, N R Pura, Balehonnuru and surrounding areas had suffered extensive damages.

Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports Assistant Director Manjula Hallahalli says she had a flash of inspiration on tapping the potential of youth power in the process of rebuilding houses and roads.

“It is not just Shramadaan (voluntary work), I am also discussing with the college level NSS officers on how we can respond effectively to the needs and aspirations of the flood victims. Very soon, we will come out with a list of demands of each village and how NSS students can respond to it,” stressed Manjula.

Sources in Kuvempu varsity said as many as 10 to 15 special NSS camps are organised every year.

NSS volunteers during such camps conduct minor repairs of road, clean culverts, construct playgrounds among others.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumar said following a good response to a suggestion on utilising the services of NSS volunteers, he too will write to the departments concerned on organising NSS special camps in the flood-hit areas.

Prof Giridhar said grants to organise such special camps will be released in November in order to help colleges conduct the NSS special camps between November and December in flood-hit areas.