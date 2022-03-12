Obscene videos: Cases booked against youth

Udupi CEN police booked cases against three youth for allegedly posting obscene video clippings on social media.

Based on the report from the DGP office in Bengaluru, CID special unit and CEN police had booked cases against Anand from Uaddalugudde Hanehalli, Colvin Menezes from

Chantar and Rathnakar from Bommarabettu under various sections of the IT Act.

Anand was accused of uploading an obscene video on his Facebook account on January 24, 2021. Colvin Menezes had posted an obscene video on his Facebook account on January 26, 2021. Ratnakar was accused of uploading an obscene video on his Instagram account on January 23, 2021.