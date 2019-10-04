ODF is restricted to declaration only : survey

The declaration of the district as open defecation free has remained merely an announcement. The water crisis, general practice and personal reasons have become a hindrance for open defecation-free district in real sense.

The district was declared open defecation-free in 2018. According to a survey conducted by the Zilla Panchayat, financial assistance was given for the construction of 74,036 toilets since the beginning of Swaccha Bharath Mission.

Water is supplied through tankers to 60 villages in plateau region in the district even during monsoon. In spite of having toilets, many are unutilised.

As a result, farmland and water bodies have become spaces for defecating.

Lakhya village resident Kenchappa said, “There is an acute shortage of water in the village. Water is supplied once in two days through tankers. As a result, toilets are not utilised and we have to depend on open spaces to attend nature’s call.”

Zilla Panchayat Project Director Vittal said, “We have achieved progress and declared as open defecation free district. There may be cases of people not using a toilet due to personal problems and the water crisis.”

The villagers in Hiremagaluru, Kalludoddi and Gavanahalli still defecate in open and carry a tumbler of water with them.