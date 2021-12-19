Office-bearers elected to Kaveri Jalamula Samrakshana Vedike

Kaveri Jalamula Samrakshana Vedike

  Dec 19 2021
Social activist Pulinjana Poovaiah has been elected as the president of Kaveri Jalamula Samrakshana Vedike.

During a meeting held at a private hotel on Sunday, Poovaiah was elected unanimously. The other office-bearers are, Padikal Kusumavati - vice president, Narayanaswamy Naidu - secretary, Gopi Chinnappa, T L Srinivas and T Krishnachaitanya - honourary advisors.

Environment enthusiasts present on the occasion said that the Vedike should make a representation to the government regarding the pollution of the Keerehole stream.

Residents are releasing sewage directly to the stream. A letter should be written to the Pollution Control Board, they said.

Saplings should be planted on the banks of the stream, they added.

