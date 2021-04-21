Officials directed to lay roads in colonies of Madikeri taluk

Taluk Panchayat president Tekkade Shobha Mohan directed the officials to lay roads to the colonies in Madikeri taluk.

She was speaking during a Taluk Panchayat meeting on Tuesday.

Owing to the lack of road facilities, the colony residents are in distress. The social welfare department should initiate measures to lay roads to the colonies, she added.

Member Nagesh Kundalpadi said the officials should focus on implementing the Mastyavahini scheme effectively.

The benefits of the scheme should reach the beneficiaries, he said.

The Taluk Panchayat president directed officials from the animal husbandry department to ensure that the veterinary clinic at Maragodu functions daily.

The work under the Jal Jeevan Mission should be initiated in all the 63 villages in the taluk. The work on the Taluk Panchayat building should commence before the onset of the monsoon, she directed.

Vice-president Santhu Subramani and others were present.