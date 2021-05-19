Officials in Kodagu told to take precautionary measures ahead of monsoon

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal directed the officials concerned to take up all necessary precautions ahead of the monsoon which is expected to enter the district in the first week of June.

Chairing a meeting at her office in Madikeri on Wednesday, she said that extra caution should be maintained in vulnerable regions.

The families residing in vulnerable places should be alerted and should be told to shift to safer locations. If necessary, they should be shifted to the relief centres, she said.

Taskforce committees should be formed by the local administrations, to tackle rain fury. The NDRF teams will be put on alert, said the deputy commissioner.

“The departments of revenue, Panchayat Raj, forest, CESC, PWD and others should work in coordination,” she said and directed the officials to furnish the details of rainfall and the rain-related damages to the district administration on a regular basis.

Problems such as the collapse of walls and electricity poles should be addressed immediately.

Tahsildar Govindaraju said that necessary precautions have been taken in Somwarpet taluk. As many as 775 families in the taluk, who have been residing in the areas identified to be vulnerable, have already been intimated.

Also, the people of Nelyahudikeri, Madapura, Garvale and Suralabbi have been alerted, as there is a possibility of floods. Necessary steps have been taken to open relief centres, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogavira told the officials to provide training to the volunteers who would like to participate in relief works.

Nodal officer Shivu Badami said that gaushalas will be opened in Koodige and Suntikoppa.

Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra, DySP Shailendra Kumar, NDRF team member Bablu Vishwas and others were present in the meeting.