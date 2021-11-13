Officials warn of strict action against illegal sand extraction

Officials from the mines and geology department have warned of initiating strict action against those engaged in illegal sand extraction on the banks of Varahi, Sauparnika, Swarna rivers in the CRZ area.

The vehicles engaged in illegal transportation of sand will be seized, they said.

The department has given temporary permits for clearing sand dunes on the banks of the rivers. A contract has also been entrusted for sand extraction in non-CRZ areas. However, the extracted sand cannot be transported outside the district, warned officials.