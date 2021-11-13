Officials warn of strict action

Officials warn of strict action against illegal sand extraction

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Nov 13 2021, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 23:13 ist

Officials from the mines and geology department have warned of initiating strict action against those engaged in illegal sand extraction on the banks of Varahi, Sauparnika, Swarna rivers in the CRZ area.

The vehicles engaged in illegal transportation of sand will be seized, they said.

The department has given temporary permits for clearing sand dunes on the banks of the rivers. A contract has also been entrusted for sand extraction in non-CRZ areas. However, the extracted sand cannot be transported outside the district, warned officials.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

illegal sand extraction
mines and geology department
strict action
CRZ area
Udupi

Related videos

What's Brewing

India's best sports talents honoured at National awards

India's best sports talents honoured at National awards

Delhi, Mumbai among world's top 10 polluted cities

Delhi, Mumbai among world's top 10 polluted cities

'Jai Bhim' overtakes 'The Shawshank Redemption' on IMDb

'Jai Bhim' overtakes 'The Shawshank Redemption' on IMDb

What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

DH Toon | Kangana Ranaut 'PM material'?

DH Toon | Kangana Ranaut 'PM material'?

Climate change is making Amazon birds smaller

Climate change is making Amazon birds smaller

 