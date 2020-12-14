OMPL likely to get gas supply by December-end

The natural gas supply to OMPL (ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited) through Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline will commence by the end of December.

According to sources, the work on laying the pipeline is in progress. About 100-metre pipeline work is pending for OMPL connectivity. The GAIL (India) Ltd has stabilised the supply of natural gas to MCF for urea production. The MCF was using naphtha as feedstock for urea production. Now, with the completion of the regasified liquified natural gas pipeline, the plant has started using natural gas as its feedstock. The natural gas had arrived at Mangaluru from Kochi on November 22.

The laying of the 444-km-long natural gas pipeline was launched in 2009 at an estimated cost of Rs 2,915 crore. However, the work was delayed due to various reasons like land acquisition and was finally commissioned in 2014.

The delay in the project resulted in an escalation of the project’s cost to the tune of Rs 5,750 crore.

The work was given to the LNG terminal of Petronet LNG in Kochi six years ago. Gail (India) Ltd was entrusted with the responsibility of laying the pipeline from Kochi to Mangaluru.