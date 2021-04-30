One arrested for poaching flying squirrel

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Apr 30 2021, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 23:09 ist
The forest department officials along with the accused and the seized items.

A person, who poached a flying squirrel in the forest region in Palangala, has been arrested by forest department officials.

Sunil, a resident of a line house in Palangala village, is the arrested. Two others, Muddu Somaiah and K Medappa alias Harish, are absconding.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials conducted a raid and arrested Sunil, along with seizing the meat, a sickle and a gun used for poaching. A case has been registered.

Efforts are on to nab the rest of the accused.

The raid was conducted by RFO K M Devaiah, DRFO Anand, Monisha, Shrishaila, Sachin, Sanjith, forest guards Malatesh Badiger, Somaiah, Nagaraj, Hussain, Chandrashekhar, camp personnel Ponnappa, Sachin, Prakash, Monnappa and Ashok, under the guidance of Virajpet DCF Y Chakrapani and ACF A J Roshni.

