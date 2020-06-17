Ongoing road work and rain make road slushy

The ongoing road work and showers in the region have caused slushy conditions on the Brahmavar-Chantharu stretch of the road, making it difficult for the commuters to move in the area.

The work on culverts was taken up as a part of Brahmavar-Hebri-Seethanadi fourlaning of the road. The roads were dug up and heaps of mud piled up on the roadside has made the road slushy leading to slippery conditions on the road.

In the first phase, fourlaning of a 5.8 km long stretch from Brahmavar to Cherkadi will be taken up.

Following the concreting of the road near Chantharu railway bridge, the oneway traffic is facilitated.

Without proper stormwater drains, the waterlogging on the road inconveniences the daily commuters. The drain has been clogged following the road work. The stormwater drains should be repaired to facilitate the movement of vehicles, demanded motorists.