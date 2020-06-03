'Operation Tiger' against street vendors from June 5

'Operation Tiger' against street vendors from June 5

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 03 2020, 20:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 21:29 ist

The ‘Operation Tiger’ drive against street vendors encroaching on footpaths in Mangaluru will begin from June 5, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Mayor Diwakar said.

The street vendors have been selling vegetables, fruits, flowers on the footpaths, causing inconvenience to pedestrians. He appealed to the street vendors not to encroach footpaths. The properties seized during the drive will not be returned back to the vendors, he warned.

A similar 'Operation Tiger' was launched in 2011 and following pressure from elected representatives the then MCC Commissioner K N Vijayprakash was forced to withdraw 'Operation Tiger'.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Operation tiger
June 5
street vendors
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

Oldest & largest ancient Maya structure found in Mexico

Oldest & largest ancient Maya structure found in Mexico

US protests defy curfews as Trump faces backlash

US protests defy curfews as Trump faces backlash

256 Shramik trains cancelled by states: Railways

256 Shramik trains cancelled by states: Railways

Cyclone Nisarga makes entry from Raigad

Cyclone Nisarga makes entry from Raigad

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

US prepares to retaliate to India's new Digital Service

US prepares to retaliate to India's new Digital Service

 