'Operation Tiger' against street vendors from June 5

The ‘Operation Tiger’ drive against street vendors encroaching on footpaths in Mangaluru will begin from June 5, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Mayor Diwakar said.

The street vendors have been selling vegetables, fruits, flowers on the footpaths, causing inconvenience to pedestrians. He appealed to the street vendors not to encroach footpaths. The properties seized during the drive will not be returned back to the vendors, he warned.

A similar 'Operation Tiger' was launched in 2011 and following pressure from elected representatives the then MCC Commissioner K N Vijayprakash was forced to withdraw 'Operation Tiger'.