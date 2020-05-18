Operation to capture tiger continues in Ponnampet region

The forest department has been carrying out operations to capture a tiger in Ponnampet region, with the help of an expert team, along with tamed elephants.

The big cat has created panic in the region by attacking and killing cattle.

Meanwhile, another cow was killed by the tiger in Belluru village.

The tiger capturing operation is being guided by Wildlife expert from Wildlife Institute of India, Dr Sanath.

Earlier, the forest department had tried to capture the tiger by placing cages in Kumaturu, Nadikeri, Thoochamakeri and T Shettigeri. But, the efforts went in vain.

Currently, the experts are planning to capture the tiger using tranquillizers, during the night. Combing operations are in progress in Kumaturu and Belluru villages to spot the tiger.

Around 50 personnel and tamed elephants are part of the operation.

Wildlife division ACF Shripathi, Virajpet DFO in-charge Roshni, Ponnampet RFO Teertha and other staff have been camping in the region.