‘Oppiko Pacche Vanasiri Abhiyana’ to protect Sritale trees

When ‘Sritale’ (Corypha umbraculifera) or talipot palm was felled after it blossomed in Venur in Dakshina Kannada recently, like-minded people, including, Charukirti Bhattaraka Panditacharyavarya Swami of Moodbidri Jain Mutt and director of Udupi-based Prachya Sanchaya (Oriental Archives) Samshodhana Kendra Prof S A Krishnaiah decided to launch ‘Oppiko Pacche Vanasiri Abhiyana’ to create awareness on the most endangered tree species.

The flowering, which is the largest inflorescence in the world, is also a curse to the tree, as was proved in Venur.

For those steeped in superstitious beliefs, the tree’s inflorescence is seen as a bad omen, indicating death in the family, for those residing in its vicinity, and catastrophes like a drought for the village.

“Our ancestors had used its leaves for writing, making umbrellas exclusively for temple priests, royal family members and the wood as a roof for houses,” said Prof Krishnaiah.

As a monocarpic tree, it flowers only once in its lifetime extending upto 64 years. The flower stays on the tree for over eight months and the seeds remain on the tree for about eight months before falling on the ground, he added.

“Sritale palm tree, even after producing two lakh seeds, is on the endangered list due to the superstition surrounding inflorescence. Therefore, emulating Sundarlal Bahuguna’s Chipko Andolan, we launched ‘Oppiko’ (accept),” he said.

There is a need to accept the Sritale tree as a heritage, protect the flowers and seeds for large scale cultivation, Prof Krishnaiah said quoting the seer from Jain Mutt.

Aiming at large scale cultivation, he had collected about 25,000 seeds from a tree at Padupanambur in 2018.

“The plants were sown in Varanasi and JNU premises in New Delhi as well with the help of my friends,” he says proudly.

“I had given 30,000 seeds and 60 plants to Moodbidri Jain seer who in turn had disbursed to the devotees and some of them were planted in their land. Over 527 seeds were given to ex-servicemen in Udupi with a hope that one day, the government will set up a forest in memory of Kargil martyrs,” said Prof Krishnaiah.

Why protection of the Sritale tree is the need of the hour?

Prachya Sanchaya Samshodhana Kendra, in association with Green India Vision Eco Studies (GIVES) team, had identified different uses of the Sritale tree.

Its main use is sago (natural starch), which has many medicinal properties. The powdered sago kept in airtight containers can be stored for over eight years. The tree’s network of strong roots prevents soil erosion, says Prof Krishnaiah.

Manuscripts were engraved on Sritale leaves including that of Kautilya’s Arthashatra, he adds.

“There is no modern technique which lasts long like the leaves of the Sritale. Though the tree is useful for humans in myriad ways, no attempts had been made to conserve it,” he rued.