Oscar Fernandes still critical, surgery deferred

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Oscar Fernandes (80) continues to be on a ventilator after being admitted to Yenepoya Specialty Hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Monday.

A surgery initially planned on Thursday morning was deferred on the advice of experts, sources told DH.

Later in the evening, KPCC President D K Shivakumar and Opposition Leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah visited the hospital. The leaders enquired about the health of Oscar Fernandes by interacting with doctors and Oscar's wife, Blossom Fernandes.

Shivakumar later told reporters he had known Oscar Fernandes for over 43 years since his days as a student leader.

The doctors attending on Oscar Fernandes and Blossom Fernandes are confident that Oscar Fernandes will recover soon. Let us all pray for his early recovery, said Shivakumar.

To a query on shifting Oscar Fernandes to hospitals in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the hospitals in Mangaluru are among the best in the country. Even foreigners come here to get treated, he said.

Shivakumar said he had talked to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Both had access to medical reports of Oscar, he informed.

Opposition Leader in Legislative Council S R Patil, KPCC Working President Saleem Ahmed, among others, were also present.

Conference cancelled

AICC General Secretary and In-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala posted a tweet declaring that the interaction with Congress leaders from five districts planned on Friday was postponed.

"In view of the news about Oscar Fernandes, the interaction with Congress leaders in Mangalore has been postponed," he tweeted.

"The entire party and people of Karnataka pray for the well being of Oscar Fernandes, MP and the senior-most leader of the party. To many of us who grew under his shadow and wisdom, he is a father figure, who inspires us to work tirelessly every day. Our prayers are with his family," he tweeted.

Many senior Congress leaders also tweeted praying for the speedy recovery of Oscar Fernandes.