Overcoming disability, student scores 93% in II PUC exam

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi ,
  • Jul 19 2020, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2020, 20:16 ist
Raksha Nayak was felicitated by Udupi district BJP unit president Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak.

Raksha Nayak, suffering from disability with no strength in her right leg and hand, has scored 93% marks in the II PUC exam.

A student of Karnataka Public School in Hiriyadka, she is a resident of Mundaje in Bommarabettu of Hiriyadka.

From birth, she had been suffering from lack of strength in her right leg and hand. Determined to achieve, she did not consider her disability as a bane. Instead, she practised to write in the left hand and scored 99 in Mathematics, 93 in Biology, 95 in Physics, 89 in Chemistry, 99 in Kannada and 83 in English.

She wishes to pursue her studies in Computer Engineering. She is the daughter of Ramesh Nayak and Rajasri.

Recognising her achievement, BJP district unit president Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak and ZP President Dinakar Babu had felicitated her.

II PUC exam
Udupi
Disability
Karnataka

