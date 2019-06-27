‘Paddy seedlings can be transplanted till Aug 15’

Paddy farmers can transplant seedlings up to August 15. They need not worry on delay in monsoon, said Agriculture department Joint Director Seetha.

She was responding to the queries at the phone-in programme organised by Prajavani at DH-PV Editorial Office in Balmatta on Wednesday.

Seetha said, “There is time for transplantation. There is no alternative crop for paddy in coastal region. The farmers can also opt for short duration paddy variety. Paddy can be cultivated with less water as well by providing water during the critical period.”

She further said according to IMD predictions, normal rainfall is expected in the days to come.

When Babu Salian from Gurupura sought to know how to control growth of weeds, especially grass grown on paddy fields, Seetha said that chemical methods can be used to control the growth of weeds.

Janardhan from Hebri sought to know profitable crops in farming.

Replying to the query, Horticulture department Deputy Director H R Nayak said the farmers can go for plantation crops. “Using drip irrigation method, water consumption can be reduced. The department provides subsidy for drip irrigation system.”

He added that even short term crops like vegetables can also be cultivated where the farmers would get yield within three to four months. Even Banana plantations can also be taken up as a sub crop where one will get yield after 10 months, he explained.

To another query, Nayak said integrated farming methods would help farmers to fetch additional income.

Along with arecanut, farmers can cultivate nutmeg, black pepper and cocoa. A MGNREGS beneficiary can take up improvement in the arecanut plantations by planting new plants by availing the scheme. For coconut rejuvenation, replanting can be taken up by availing scheme from Coconut Development Board.

To a query on polyhouse by Nagaraj from Udupi, Nayak said that 50% subsidy is given under National Horticulture Mission. By setting up polyhouse, vegetables can also be cultivated.

On salt water intrusion spoiling the Mattugulla crop, Nayak asked the caller Prakash to urge Minor irrigation department to construct check dam to check intrusion of salt water to the farmland.

On the crop loss, the applications can be submitted to Tahsildar seeking compensation, he added.

When callers sought to know on farm ponds and percolation pits to recharge groundwater, Nayak said percolation pits can be dug using the funds under MGNREGs by the beneficiaries.

Seetha said under Krishi Bhagya scheme, farm ponds can be developed to store water and the farmers would also get 80% subsidy on the total expenditure incurred on developing the farm ponds.

“Last year 480 farm ponds have been developed in Dakshina Kannada district,” she said.

'Karavali Package' launch next month

To promote paddy cultivation in the coastal regions in Karnataka, the State government will launch the scheme 'Karavali Package' next month, Agriculture department Joint Director Seetha said.

As much as Rs 7,500 per hectare will be provided to motivate farmers to cultivate paddy under the scheme, she added.

Under the scheme, paddy farmers have to inform the agriculture department after paddy transplantation/sowing of seeds, Seetha said.