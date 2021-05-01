Pandemic casts a shadow on 'Bedu Habba'

The Covid-19 pandemic has cast its shadow on ‘Parana Bedu Habba’, a unique festival, observed in Kodagu district.

‘Bedu Habba’ is observed in villages on different dates in South Kodagu.

The festival commences in Kunda village in October and ends with ‘Parana Bedu Habba’ in May.

Owing to the Covid induced lockdown, the festival was not observed last year.

This year also, the rapid spread of coronavirus has cast its shadow on the celebrations.

The ‘Parana Bedu Habba’ is scheduled to be held on May 31 and June 1.

The veshadharis as a part of the festival, visit Kandangala, Podakeri, V Badaga, Marodi and other villages.

On June 1, they carry a procession of a decked horse and an elephant made of bamboo to Parana Mani as a part of the end of the festival.

Normally, veshadharis wear the dress of women and others.