'Pandemic taught us to be self-sufficient'

Esahapriya Theertha Swami, the Admaru Mutt junior seer, who will complete his first two-year Paryaya tenure on January 18 said the experience throughout his Paryaya despite the Covid-19 pandemic was amazing.

The seer will hand over the keys of temple administration to Krishnapura Mutt pontiff Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swami, who will ascend Paryaya Peeta on January 18.

The seer said that the pandemic had really turned out to be a gift in disguise, helping people to learn how to be independent and self-sufficient.

Excerpts from the interview:

Your thoughts on the first-ever Paryaya and are you satisfied with implementing your plans?

Esahapriya Theertha Swami: I like the sense of fulfilment that comes from performing better. There were no such plans. But we focused on a few issues and improved on basic infrastructure amenities in the temple grounds. The main accomplishment was saying no to the usage of plastics, at least in the temple and Mutt premises. The concept of evolving to changes and being organic was totally realised.

Did Covid-19 have any impact on your Paryaya? As a majority of the period was lost in lockdown?

Esahapriya Theertha Swami: Covid-19 and the lockdown helped us to focus on expediting construction work. In reality, the concept of self-sufficiency and organic agricultural practices helped us and there were no such issues.

A loan was availed to tide over a crisis during the Covid-19 pandemic?

Esahapriya Theertha Swami: There were no financial issues. To minimise expenses, a loan was availed by pledging the Mutt’s jewellery. A loan was availed due to the high accountability for the money borrowed.

What are your plans once you hand over the keys to the Udupi temple?

Esahapriya Theertha Swami: The two-year experience serving the Lord has been a thrilling experience. I never got tired of serving Lord Krishna. Thus, after the Paryaya, I have no intentions of venturing outside the temple. I’ll stay back and serve him for a few more days.

Your message to devotees?

Esahapriya Theertha Swami: I will like to advise devotees not to look for work while disregarding their roots. The pandemic has taught us to live together and care for one another. If the economy has to grow in both rural and urban regions, job creation is the need-of-the hour. The soil’s culture and heritage should be preserved as they are important to an individual’s identity. Spiritual and religious practices are important and should be followed with utmost sincerity.