Parthisubba award for Arthadhari Sridhar

Senior Yakshagana Arthadhari and Prasanga writer D S Sridhar of Hosanagara taluk in Shivamogga has been selected for the Parthisubba Award for the year 2020 instituted by the Karnataka Yakshagana Academy.

Academy Chairman Prof M A Hegde told media persons on Monday that the award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and citation.

The Academy Gaurava Prashasthi will be conferred on B Sanjeeva Suvarna of Udupi, K Thimmappa Gujaran of Mangaluru, Dr Vijaya Nalini Ramesh of Sirsi, Dr Chakkere Shivashankar of Bengaluru, and B Parashuram of Harappanahalli. The award comprises of Rs 50,000 cash, citation, along with felicitation.

The Yakshasiri annual awards will be presented to Gopala Acharya Theerthahalli, Belthuru Ramesh of Kundapura, Avarse Srinivas Madiwala of Udupi, Harinarayana Baipadithaya of Mangaluru, Shambhu Sharma of Vittal, Hanumantharayappa of Sira and A M Mulavagalappa of Kolar. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 25,000, citation and felicitation. The award ceremony will be held either in the second or third week of February at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru.

A small handbook on the award winners will be released on the occasion.

Yakshagana in the school curriculum

Prof Hegde said that the Academy is pursuing the matter of introducing Yakshagana in the high school curriculum with the state government. The Yakshagana Book award for 2020 will be given next year along with next year’s award.

He said that the Academy had received Rs 80 lakh from the government last year. This year owing to Covid-19, the grant has been reduced, he added.