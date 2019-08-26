'Partially damaged houses should get max compensation'

Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje directed the officials to recommend maximum compensation package for the partially damaged houses in flood-hit areas.

She was speaking at the meeting held to assess the flood damages and compensation packages at Deputy Commissioner’s office here, on Monday.

‘Redo assessment’

Shobha said there were many partially damaged houses in comparison to damaged houses, which were four in number. She insisted that the assessment should be re-done and the loss should be estimated based on the opinion of householders.

“The partially damaged houses should receive maximum compensation,” she said.

The MP said under crop loss, 708 cases were reported. Crops in 325 hectares, worth Rs 22 lakh, were destroyed. Horticulture crops in 11.26 hectares were also damaged.

The loss is estimated to be around Rs 14.64 lakh. She also highlighted the problem of sea erosion and directed officials concerned to to take preventive measures.

“A proposal should be submitted to the state government at the earliest.”

Karandlaje also ordered the officials to work on desilting Baje reservoir in order to prevent shortage of water during summer.

Waterborne diseases are on the rise owing to heavy floods that hit the district. She said that mosquito larvae should be surveyed by the health department.

She said if need arises assistance of private nursing homes would also be sought.