Pathology exhibition at Father Muller Hospital on April 13

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 09 2022, 23:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 23:37 ist

As a part of National Pathology Day celebrations, a Pathology exhibition will be organised at the Father Muller Medical College Hospital on April 13 between 9 am and 5 pm.

The exhibits are from various pathological specimens collected over the years by the department.

The exhibition aims to create awareness of various diseases that inflicts man and how it affects the body as the need to understand disease too is important for the general public. 

The National Pathology Day is observed in memory of Dr V R Khanolkar, a well-known, pathologist and cancer researcher.

He joined as a medical student at Grant Medical College in Bombay in 1912. Later, he completed his MD Pathology from the University of London in 1921. He was a Professor of Pathology at Grants Medical and Seth GS Medical Colleges.

He was instrumental in establishing the Department of Pathology at Tata Memorial Hospital in 1941. He was also responsible for the formation of the Indian Cancer Research Centre and was its director from 1953 to 1963. 

Dr V R Khanolkar made major contributions to the epidemiology and understanding of cancer, blood groups and leprosy.

He was the first to show the existence of dhoti cancers and was among the earliest to demonstrate the carcinogenicity of tobacco and the use of needle aspiration cytology for the diagnosis of neoplasms. He is regarded as the 'Father of Pathology and Medical Research in India'.

A video show is arranged to depict the role of a pathologist in making the diagnosis for the right treatment at the exhibition venue. 

