Pejawar seer is stable: Uma Bharti

Former union minister Uma Bharti said that the health condition of her mentor and Guruji, Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami was stable.

She told mediapersons after visiting the seer at the intensive care unit (ICU) of KMC in Manipal.

Bharti said the seer was receiving the treatment round-the-clock in the KMC. The seer has followers across the entire India.

“Everyone are praying for the speedy recovery of the seer,” she said and expressed confidence that the seer will recover and resume his usual duties. She said the Union Health Ministry was constantly monitoring the seer’s health. The doctors from AIIMS, New Delhi, are also in contact with the KMC Manipal. She said all religious leaders are offering prayers for the well-being of the seer.

Bharti said that the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is like a son to the seer and was taking all required measures to ensure best treatment.

She appealed to the devotees to offer prayers for the seer’s speedy recovery. Bharti arrived by Rajadhani Express and entered the hospital on a wheelchair because she is also unwell. Former Ministers M B Patil, Zameer Ahmed among others also visited the hospital.