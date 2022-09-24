People-friendly policing: Police hold interaction with seniors in Mangaluru

As part of the people-friendly policing initiative, an interaction with senior citizens was organised by the Mangaluru City Police on Saturday.

The participating senior citizens raised concern over increase in traffic, potholes on the roads, 'unscientific' junctions, frequent digging of roads to take up development works and issues bothering Mangaluru city.

One of the participants drew the attention of the Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar on the lack of signal light in Kavoor. The density of vehicles is high on the highway. Pedestrians, especially senior citizens and children find it difficult to cross the road. Further, banners and flexes mounted by the side of the roads are also affecting the visibility of the motorists. Permission should not be granted for mounting banners near the traffic circles, she said.

The participants also drew the attention of the police towards difficulty in crossing the roads at Surathkal, Bajpe, Thokkottu, and other areas.

Alwyn D’Souza said that senior citizens find it difficult to avail various government services in various government departments.

The thundering sound with modified silencers of bikes and shrill horns used by buses have also been inconveniencing the general public. There is a need to take steps to check such shrill horns and sounds of bikes, said the participants. The participants also lauded the police for providing senior citizens the opportunity to share their woes.

Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said senior citizens' meetings were held at the station-level, which will be conducted every month. The process of documenting the number of senior citizens within the city limits would begin

He asked officials at the station level to identify genuine NGOs that can help senior citizens in availing various services.

The Commissioner of Police also asked ACP traffic sub-division Geetha D Kulkarni to look into traffic issues. The commissioner also directed DCP Crime and Traffic B P Dinesh Kumar to organise a sensitisation programme for police personnel on the law related to senior citizens.