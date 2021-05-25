People’s cooperation sought in controlling pandemic

MLA K G Bopaiah said that with the total cooperation of the people, the Covid-19 pandemic can be controlled in the district.

Presiding over the Covid-19 task force committee meeting of Kakotuparambu Gram Panchayat, held at the Government High School hall on Tuesday, he said that currently, there is a declining trend in the new cases of Covid-19 in the district.

Health department personnel, elected members, teachers and Asha workers have been striving towards controlling the spread of the pandemic, he said.

"People should restrain themselves from moving out unnecessarily. Those who have undergone the test and are waiting for the reports too should confine themselves to their homes. Those who have tested positive should get admitted to the Covid Care Centre, said the MLA.

Villager Chambanda Appachu said that even though rice stock has arrived at the fair price shop in Kakotuparambu in the first week of May, the shopkeepers have not been distributing the rice to the beneficiaries.

K G Bopaiah directed the officials concerned to provide rice to the priority ration card holders, without receiving the bio-metric or OTP.

No delay should take place distributing rice, he added.

Gram Panchayat member Mevada Vasma requested the MLA to initiate serious action against the home quarantined people who have been wandering outside.

The MLA asked the general public to immediately inform about such incidents to the task force through the phone.

Tahsildar R Yoganand said that those who are carrying out agricultural activities should go to the farm before 8.30 am and should return home before 5.30 pm.

If the farmers are found roaming outside during the rest of the time, their vehicles will be confiscated, he said.

Only 50% of the total seating capacity in vehicles is allowed while moving labourers to the plantations. Those who have transport facilities should avail written permission in advance and should transport labourers between 10 am and 5 pm on the three days fixed by the government, he said.

Kakotuparambu Gram Panchayat Development Officer Deepa said that around 118 people in the village have been tested positive for Covid-19 and 84 of them have been cured and 27 are in home isolation.

Four others are availing treatment in the Designated Covid Hospital. Three people have died of Covid-19. As many as 1,867 people have been vaccinated so far, she added.

Gram Panchayat president Mevada Girish, Covid-19 taluk nodal officer Lakshmi, taluk executive officer Appanna, CPI Shridhar and others were present.