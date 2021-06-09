People should be cautious against Covid-19: Appachu

The rise in Covid-19 cases in rural areas is a matter of concern. Everyone should be cautious and take the utmost care, said MLA Appachu Ranjan M P.

He was speaking at a task force meeting in Koodumangaluru.

The positive cases are on the rise in rural areas. All Covid appropriate behaviour should be strictly adhered to. Efforts are on to vaccinate all and people need not panic, he said.

The taluk administration, police, health and Taluk Panchayat officials are making an effort to contain the spread in rural areas. People should cooperate in controlling Covid-19, said the MLA.

Anganwadi workers and Covid warriors were given grocery kits on the occasion.

Tahsildar Govindraj, Taluk Panchayat EO Jayanna and others were present.