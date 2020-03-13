People told to declare travel details to foreign countries voluntarily

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Sudhirchandra Sooda urged people to voluntarily submit declaration of their travel history, if they had traveled to foreign countries that were in the grip of coronavirus.

He was addressing officials at the meeting to discuss the intensity and precautionary measures taken on coronavirus in DC’s office on Thursday.

The DHO said people who had returned to the district after February 25, should voluntarily submit information about their visit to foreign countries. If the district has information of people who have returned from foreign countries, the health officials will be able to take stringent measures in the direction of combating the virus. He promised that the information of the people will be kept confidential.

Sooda said the people who had come from foreign countries can inform Anganwadi or Asha workers and cooperate with the administration to combat the threat of COVID-19.

DHO said that the people who have returned from foreign countries should opt for self-isolation lasting for at least 14 days and remain indoors to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He urged people to stop spreading wrong information through fake forwards on social media platforms. Such messages will face stringent legal action.

If people returning from foreign countries suffer from any of the symptoms like cold, fever and cough they should immediately contact the helpline (0820-2525561).

He said to get the tests done, people should avoid the private and public transport. There is sophisticated vehicle for the purpose. The DHO said that the vehicle should be used for reaching the hospitals. He said that there were no reported cases of COVID-19 in the district. The result of swab sample of the suspected case admitted in KMC was negative. The 68-year-old women suffers from age-related health problems, DHO added.