Permission granted to reopen 800 homestays in Kodagu: DC

Permission has been given to reopen 800 homestays in Kodagu district, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

Chairing a meeting with the stakeholders of the tourism department in Madikeri on Tuesday, she said that homestays should follow all safety guidelines issued by the government with regard to the control of Covid-19 without fail and the complete details of visitors should be registered.

“However, there is no permission to conduct meetings, functions and parties,” she added.

She also said that currently, there are no containment areas in the district. However, it cannot be predicted that there will not be any in future. If any person arriving at a homestay is tested positive for Covid-19, then the entire premises will be declared as the containment area.

Therefore, the role of visitors and the owners of hotels and homestays is crucial, she said.

Any issues in this regard can be addressed to the DC office control room number 1077 or WhatsApp number 85500 01077.

District Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Sneha, Assistant Commissioner T Javaregowda, Health and Family Welfare officer Dr K Mohan, Homestay Association President B G Anantashayana, Resort Association President B R Nagendra Prasad and Tours and Travels Association President Cheyyanda Satya were present in the meeting.