Personal Protective Equipment distributed to Wenlock hospital

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 10 2020, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 23:21 ist

As many as 200 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) were donated to health care providers of Wenlock Hospital on Friday.

The Commissioner of Central GST and Central Excise Imamuddin Ahmad accompanied by officers of Mangalore Central GST Commissionerate, Customs, DRI, DGGI, Audit, SEZ and the retired officers of CBIC from Mangaluru, under the aegis of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and Karnataka COVID 19 group, handed over the PPEs.

The Commissioner said that the nation was reeling under the outbreak of Covid-19 and thanked all the medical professionals, whose relentless work was saving millions of lives.

The officers have donated Rs 4.5 lakh till date with which various activities beneficial to the society such as dry ration kit distribution to the poor, distribution of PPEs and medical safety gear to the health care frontline fighters were taken up.

COVID-19
