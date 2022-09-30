PFI Ban: Officials seize properties in Dakshina Kannada

Teams of officials led by tahsildars conducted raids and seized properties of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) at nine places in Dakshina Kannada police jurisdiction since the ban on September 28.

Deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that the PFI and its affiliate organisations including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC) and National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO) have been declared an unlawful organisations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. As per the Act, powers have been given to seize the properties, where the members of those organisations were functioning, its offices, account books and verify their financial transactions.

Accordingly raids were conducted at nine locations in Dakshina Kannada police station limits on September 28 and 29.

Read | Every Muslim will now be arrested, can't support 'draconian' ban on PFI, says Owaisi

A team of officials led by tahsildar had raided the office of the PFI on the first floor of Sulaiman Family Complex at Kumbra junction of Olamogru village in Puttur taluk. Flags of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), register books of SDPI, books, files, public address system, furniture, one black board, duster and other items were seized. The seized items were locked inside the same premises and handed over to the Puttur rural police.

Officials led by tahsildar conducted a raid on the premises of the banned organisation at a complex in Bellare of Sullia taluk and seized properties like furniture, banners, campaign materials against the BJP, national flag, 60 posters against the government and electrical equipment.

The seized items were sealed in the same premises and handed over to Bellare police.

The officials seized a computer, two scanners, loudspeaker, public address system, furniture, electrical items during a raid at the office of the banned organisation in K P Complex in Puttur. The seized properties have been handed over to the commissioner Puttur CMC.

Bantwal rural police conducted a raid on the office of SDPI at Farangipete and seized various items including chairs, tables, electrical appliances, SDPI flags, register book and letterheads of the SDPI, cadre renewal detail book, seal of the SDPI secretary, a banner of the National Women’s Front and others. The seized items have been handed over to Bantwal SI.

The SDPI office located at the Badriya Complex in Kukkaje junction in Bantwal was also raided by officials of the Bantwal taluk panchayat . Furniture, SDPI’s banner and other items were seized during the raid, the DC said.