PFI condemns lathicharge

The Popular Front of India (PFI) unit of Dakshina Kannada has condemned the lathi charge and the alleged high handedness of police at Uppinangady on Tuesday night.

The police had caned the PFI activists when they were staging a protest outside the Uppinangady police station seeking the release of two persons detained in connection with recent attacks.

In the melee, some police officers, including the Puttur DySP Dr Gana P Kumar, Bantwal Rural PSI Prasanna, Circle inspector Umesh Uppalike, PSI Omana, personnel Kiran Kumar, Renuka, Shareef Nadaf, Sheshadri and Harish were injured in the incident.

District PFI president Izaaz Ahammed said they would take out a march to SP’s office condemning the lathi charge on December 17.

He said the PFI said its members and others had staged a protest outside the Uppinangady police station “seeking the release of the innocents who were detained by the police in connection with recent attacks”.

When the police failed to release two arrested till late on Tuesday night, they gathered near the station demanding the release. The police resorted to lathicharge in which 40

persons and imposed the prohibitory orders in a hurry, he alleged.

PFI state secretary A K Ashraf urged the government to take action against the police officers, who were responsible for injuring innocents, including Maulana Sayyed Athoor Tangal and those who ordered for lathi charge should be placed under suspension.

All the cases booked against those who were detained should be withdrawn, he demanded.

Condemning the incident, PFI members staged a protest in front of Clock Tower in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

After the lathi charge incident, #MangalorePoliceBrutality, a hashtag, has hit the headlines for trending with a series of photos related to the incident.

Meanwhile, a prohibitory order under Section CrPC 144 is in force till midnight of December 17 in Puttur, Belthangady, Sullia and Kadaba taluks in the district.

Accordingly, the gathering of more than five people in public places, carrying any lethal weapons are banned during the period. In addition, the procession and public meetings are also prohibited, said the prohibitory order.