PFI says verdict is unjust

The Popular Front of India (PFI) has called the High Court's decision on the hijab an assault on Constitutional values.
According to PFI state president Yasser Hassan, the verdict is unjust.
He claimed that the court had intruded on Islamic internal affairs by declaring that the hijab is not required.
He alleged that the BJP used the headscarf issue for political gain.
The issue isn't restricted to six girls. It involves a large number of women who are devout followers of the religion, he said.
Muslim girls are now confronted with educational challenges, he added.
The Sachar and Ranganath Mishra Commissions' reports highlighted a lack of education among Muslim girls, he said.
He appealed to the court to reconsider the verdict and uphold the Constitutional rights of minorities.
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Only 40% of Indians are employed or looking for work'
16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools
The four questions that decided hijab row verdict
Rishabh Pant evolves into a complete package
Widows brighten the day as India celebrates Holi
Once-starving lions roar back to life in Sudan
Not cheesy enough: Pizza topping cheese to have 18% GST