PFI says verdict is unjust

The Popular Front of India (PFI) has called the High Court's decision on the hijab an assault on Constitutional values.

According to PFI state president Yasser Hassan, the verdict is unjust.

He claimed that the court had intruded on Islamic internal affairs by declaring that the hijab is not required.

He alleged that the BJP used the headscarf issue for political gain.

The issue isn't restricted to six girls. It involves a large number of women who are devout followers of the religion, he said.

Muslim girls are now confronted with educational challenges, he added.

The Sachar and Ranganath Mishra Commissions' reports highlighted a lack of education among Muslim girls, he said.

He appealed to the court to reconsider the verdict and uphold the Constitutional rights of minorities.