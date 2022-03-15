PFI says verdict is unjust

PFI says verdict is unjust

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Mar 15 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2022, 23:05 ist

The Popular Front of India (PFI) has called the High Court's decision on the hijab an assault on Constitutional values.

According to PFI state president Yasser Hassan, the verdict is unjust.

He claimed that the court had intruded on Islamic internal affairs by declaring that the hijab is not required. 

He alleged that the BJP used the headscarf issue for political gain.

The issue isn't restricted to six girls. It involves a large number of women who are devout followers of the religion, he said.

Muslim girls are now confronted with educational challenges, he added.

The Sachar and Ranganath Mishra Commissions' reports highlighted a lack of education among Muslim girls, he said.

He appealed to the court to reconsider the verdict and uphold the Constitutional rights of minorities.

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Popular Front of India (PFI)
High Court verdict
Hijab
Udupi

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Only 40% of Indians are employed or looking for work'

'Only 40% of Indians are employed or looking for work'

16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools

16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools

The four questions that decided hijab row verdict

The four questions that decided hijab row verdict

Rishabh Pant evolves into a complete package

Rishabh Pant evolves into a complete package

Widows brighten the day as India celebrates Holi

Widows brighten the day as India celebrates Holi

Once-starving lions roar back to life in Sudan

Once-starving lions roar back to life in Sudan

Not cheesy enough: Pizza topping cheese to have 18% GST

Not cheesy enough: Pizza topping cheese to have 18% GST

 