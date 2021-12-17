PFI stages protest against police caning

PFI stages protest against police caning

  Dec 17 2021
  updated: Dec 17 2021
Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders submit a memorandum to DK Superintendent of Police Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagawan on Friday. Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashikumar is also seen.

Hundreds of Popular Front of India (PFI) activists staged a protest ‘SP Chalo’ at Clock Tower on Friday and condemned police for caning activists outside the Uppinangady police station.

They urged the police to release activists who had been detained illegally in police custody.

They shouted slogans against the police and took out a rally from Hampankatta Circle to Clock Tower. 

The police had stepped up security and had barricaded the area near Clock Tower and Hampankatta.

The protesters were stopped at Clock Tower and were prevented from moving towards the police superintendent’s office.

The activists demanded the suspension of the policemen who allegedly ignited the violence at Uppinangady police station.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar had refused permission for taking out the procession beyond the Clock Tower. 

“The police did not take any action against those who had given open threats to the deputy commissioner,” T D Nagraj alleged.

More than 600 police personnel including 4 KSRP platoons, 5 CAR units, 6 ACPs, 16 inspectors and 32 sub-inspectors were pressed for security duties.

The protest disrupted traffic movement. 

