Pilikula Biological Park gears up to keep off bird flu

In the wake of reports of avian flu outbreak in neighbouring Kerala, authorities of Pilikula Biological Park in Moodushedde, on the outskirts of the city, have taken all precautionary measures to prevent the death of birds in the park.

“The behaviour of the birds is being monitored at the park and near open water sources on the premises,” Park Director H J Jayaprakash Bhandary told DH.

Though no deaths were reported in the zoo or on lake premises, the staff continue to maintain a strict vigil on open water sources like lakes. He said the park premises was being sanitised.

“The enclosures are also sanitised. All staff have been asked to sanitise their hands and legs while moving from one enclosure to another. The path leading to all the enclosures are also being sanitised by spraying disinfectants,’’ he added. The employees at the Park will get masks as soon as the masks are delivered to the park on Friday.

Some of the species of birds in the Park are Blue Macaw, Gold Macaw, Lady Amherst’s Pheasant, Ring-necked Pheasant, Yellow Golden Pheasant, Emu, Spot-billed Pelican, Muscovy Duck, Guineafowl, White-bellied Eagle, Painted Stork, Purple Heron, Brahminy Kite, Lesser Whistling Teal, Rose-ringed Parakeet, Blue Rock Pigeon, Koel, Budgerigar and others.

Check posts

The offices of Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have initiated preventive measures to check any outbreak of bird flu in the districts. No bird flu case was reported in the undivided DK district, said Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Dakshina Kannada, Deputy Director Dr S Jayaraj.

As a precautionary measure five check posts were opened in Sullia, Bantwal and Mangaluru taluks to check all vehicles transporting poultry chickens.

‘’Disinfectant solutions are being sprayed on the vehicles. Samples of cloacal swabs of birds, especially poultry chickens, were sent for testing to laboratory in Bengaluru daily from the district,’’ Jayaraj explained.

The officials have also carried out a survey in the bordering areas of Nettanigemudnoor, Panaje and Sulliapadavu and no trace of bird flu was detected so far.

Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Udupi, Deputy Director

Dr Harish Tamanakar said a task force was set up in the district. Samples of chickens from poultry in each taluk was sent for testing daily.

“On March 11, samples from Udupi taluk were sent. On March 12, samples from Kundapur taluk were sent and on Friday, samples from Karkala were sent for testing. Even the samples of cranes and egrets from Karkala will be sent for testing,” he added.

He said officials were visiting one poultry farm daily to create awareness on cleanliness and the need to follow the protocol issued by the government.