Pilots from Mangaluru serve the country in distress

A pilot from the coastal district has been part of Vande Bharat Mission launched to evacuate Indians stranded in foreign countries. Another pilot was showered with praises for getting medical equipment to India from Singapore.

Capt Michael Saldanha was the pilot of Air India IX 344 that landed at Kozhikode airport with 177 passengers.

The flight had left on Thursday at 5.30 pm from Dubai and landed at Kozhikode airport at 10.30 pm with 177 passengers including five children and eight pregnant women.

"I voluntarily accepted the offer to airlift the stranded people from foreign countries. I was filled with patriotic fervour when I safely landed the flight with 177 passengers on board at the airport. I am ever ready for such services for the country in the future as well," said Capt Saldanha.

Experienced medical personnel had trained the co-pilot, other crew and myself. All the crew had worn Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). I cannot forget how grateful the passengers were for landing them to their motherland safely. Before taking part in the airlift operation, we had to undergo Covid-19 tests.

Capt Saldanha, a mechanical engineering student, had joined Air India after his studies. He works as a base manager to train pilots at Mangaluru.

Medical equipment

Pilot Sarfaraz Zakir had brought medical equipment from Singapore to Bengaluru on May 7. He is working in IndiGo as senior commander and resides in Bengaluru.

Son of former Rajya Sabha member B Ibrahim and his wife Maimuna, he is a resident of Vaslane in Mangaluru. After completing II PUC at St Aloysius College in Mangaluru, he completed pilot training at flying training school at Jakkur.

After a course at Australia, Sarfaraz joined Deccan Air as captain in 2008. He had served in Jet Airways and Kingfisher airlines in the past.

After he brought medical equipment from Singapore, his photo which was shared in social media received a lot of appreciation.