Plaint against MLA Harish Poonja

Alleging that MLA Harish Poonja has insulted the National Flag, Youth Congress Belthangady town unit president Anil Pai has submitted a complaint to Belthangady police.

During a protest by BJP Mandala at Belthangady on Monday, Harish Poonja had reportedly said that Bhagawadhwaja will be unfurled below the National Flag at Red Fort in Delhi. The statement is anti-national, alleged Anil Pai.

The statement of the MLA is anti-Constitutional in nature. He has insulted the flag. A case should be booked against him, he demanded.

Meanwhile, SDPI district unit president Aboobakkar Kulai too has flayed MLA Harish Poonja and has urged for a suo motu case to be booked against the MLA.

He has also urged the Assembly speaker to take action against the MLA.