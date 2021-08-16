Plantation workers stage protest demanding sites

Plantation workers, under the aegis of the District United Plantation Workers' Union, staged a protest in front of the taluk office in Somwarpet on Monday.

Union president H M Somappa said that the plantation workers in the district have been living in line houses. They have formed an association and have been urging the government to provide sites.

The workers cannot afford to pay rent at the rented houses. The department concerned has not paid heed to the memorandum submitted by the labourers, requesting sites, he said.

He further said that the elected representatives promise to sanction sites to labourers has not been fulfilled.

Somappa urged authorities to provide houses to the homeless, in the Madapura rehabilitation site, meant for flood victims of 2018.

A memorandum was submitted by the protestors to Somwarpet Taluk Panchayat executive officer Jayanna.

District United Plantation Workers' Union secretary Sundara, taluk unit B Annappa, secretary Shabana, office-bearers Suresh, Kaveri, Kumar, P E Suresh and advisor Sheshappa were present.