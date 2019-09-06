Police arrest 3 suspects in Karthik’s murder

Police arrested three youth, including a rowdy-sheeter, suspected to have been involved in the murder of Puttur taluk Hindu Jagaran Vedike secretary Karthik Suvarna on Thursday.

The arrested youth were identified as Charanraj (26), his brother Kiran (36) both from Puttur and rowdy-sheeter Preethesh (28) from Ullalbail. Steevan Monteiro from Attavar was also arrested for providing shelter to the accused youth.

It may be recalled that Karthik from Sampya was stabbed to death on the night of September 3 during Ganeshotsava at Sampya.

Police sources said that a dispute in a chit fund business had prompted Charan, Kiran and Preethesh to murder Karthik. The three men later escaped from the spot in a car.

Karthik, son of Ramesh Suvarna and former Aryapu Gram panchayat member Hemavathy was rushed to Adarsh hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Prateesh Shetty, a rowdy-sheeter, has two cases registered against him in Ullal police station, sources added.