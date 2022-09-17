Police arrest two minor boys over stabbing incident in Mangaluru

The Mangaluru east police have arrested two minor boys on the charges of stabbing a 17-year-old student of a private PU college near Nanthoor.

According to Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar, the minor boys have been produced before the juvenile board.

The incident occurred on September 15. In a complaint, the 17-year-old injured said that when he was walking with his friends towards Nanthoor Junction after the college hours, two students of another PU college who were known to him approached and invited him for a talk.

They took him behind Babbu Swamy Daivasthana nearby and stabbed him. The injured was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. The victim was reportedly stabbed because he tried to pacify another group of students who were his friends who had allegedly received threats from a group of students.