Police being used to create rift in society: HDK

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy suspected that the government is using a few police officers to create a rift in the society.

Speaking to reporters in Sringeri on Monday, he said, “A few officers are issuing doubtful statements. There is a need to place the truth before the people. No scope should be given for any rift.”

He said the police should find out who placed a bomb in Mangalore International Airport. The police should not create any story by taking 15 days or one month to trace the culprits.

There are several burning issues in the state. There is no need to create a few more issues. The government should not instil fear in the minds of the people. It should behave responsibly, he added.

“The BJP has come to power after much struggle. We have no problem if they give deputy chief minister posts to 34 people. We want the government to listen and solve the woes of the people,” said Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy is taking part in the Sahasra Chandika Yaga at Sringeri Sharada Mutt being organised by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and his wife Chennamma.