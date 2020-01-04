Police firing: DYFI wants judicial enquiry

DYFI All India President Mohamed Riyaz has demanded judicial enquiry into the violence and police atrocities, including the killing of two innocent youth, during the anti-CAA protest on December 19.

“The government should give compensation of not less than Rs 25 lakh to the families of the people who died in the police firing. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa should also apologise for withdrawing the compensation of Rs 10 lakh,” he told reporters on Friday.

He urged the authorities to withdraw fake cases slapped against those who were protesting peacefully. “The police chief should be removed from the post and should be forced to face a probe,” he added.

“During our visit to the houses of Jaleel and Noushin, who were killed in the police firing, we realised that both were killed by the police. This is a clear case of state-sponsored killing. The attempts by the Karnataka police to trap innocent youth in fake cases is highly condemnable,” said Riyaz.

‘Police Raj’

Further, he alleged, “The FIR registered by the police named youth as unidentified Muslims. This is a shame to the government that people are named in the FIR by religious identity alone. Karnataka under

the BJP rule has become a Police Raj and is following the path of Uttar Pradesh.”

DYFI Karnataka State President Muneer Katipalla, Kerala State President A A Rahim, MLA Jenish Kumar and others were also present.

Delegation

A P Aboobacker Musliyar, general secretary of the All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama, met the families of the people, who died in the police firing, at Kandak and Kudroli, on Friday.

He consoled the family members and also offered prayers in the houses.