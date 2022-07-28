Police given a free hand in Praveen murder case: CM

The police had been given a free hand in the Praveen Nettaru murder case, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.
Two youths have been arrested in connection with the incident, the CM said.
Also read: Two held for Praveen killing; Muslim shops vandalised
Bommai, who arrived at the Mangaluru international airport, to meet the family of Praveen at Nettaru told mediapersons on Thursday evening that he had spoken to the Kerala DGP.
Special police teams set up to trace the assailants are in contact with the Kasargod Superintendent of Police, Bommai said.
The CM, responding to a query, said it was too early to say whether the case had any links with terror groups in Kerala.
“The investigation is underway and the government will definitely take stringent action to ensure that the accused persons are punished,” he said.
