'Police given free hand': Bommai on probe against seer

'Police given free hand': Bommai on probe against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Sharana

'It is not right to comment further on the issue at this juncture,' said the CM

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 02 2022, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 14:14 ist

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that police have been given free hand in connection with the investigation into the charges against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Sharana. 

"It is not right to comment further on the issue at this juncture," said the CM at Mangaluru International Airport.

Also read: After Murugha Mutt seer, hostel warden arrested in POCSO case

To a query on Janotsava, the CM said that it will be held on September 8 and several national BJP leaders will take part in it.

Bommai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundations for various development projects of New Mangalore Port Authority and MRPL in Mangaluru. The estimated cost of the projects is Rs 3,800 crore which in turn will help in the growth of the coastal belt as well as the state, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
seer
basavaraj bommai
Police
India News

What's Brewing

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads

Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads

Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills

Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills

China's fab four make history at US Open

China's fab four make history at US Open

Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season

Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

 