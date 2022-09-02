'Police given free hand': Bommai on probe against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Sharana

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that police have been given free hand in connection with the investigation into the charges against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Sharana.

"It is not right to comment further on the issue at this juncture," said the CM at Mangaluru International Airport.

To a query on Janotsava, the CM said that it will be held on September 8 and several national BJP leaders will take part in it.

Bommai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundations for various development projects of New Mangalore Port Authority and MRPL in Mangaluru. The estimated cost of the projects is Rs 3,800 crore which in turn will help in the growth of the coastal belt as well as the state, he said.