Police hopeful of breakthrough in Mangaluru murders

With vital clues at hand, the police were hopeful of cracking the separate murders of Praveen Nettaru and Mohammed Fazil at the earliest. The arrest was likely to be formalised soon.

“We have picked up a few people in connection with the murder of Praveen Nettaru and Mahammed Fazil,” said ADGP (Law and order) Alok Kumar.

Kumar told DH that a few people had been picked up and were being questioned to ascertain their direct involvement. “We do not want to come to a conclusion immediately. An in-depth questioning will be held to find out their direct or indirect role in the cases,” he said.

Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha activist, was murdered by three motorcycle-borne assailants on July 26. Two days later, Mohammed Fazil, a wage worker with an LPG unit, was killed by four men in a car on July 28. The two murders motivated the police to impose Section 144 in the city.

More than 90 vehicles were seized for violating Section 144 that was in effect in the Mangaluru City commissionerate on Sunday night. Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said that 19 check posts had been set up across the commissionerate limits.

Under the enforced Section 144, movement of vehicles and people was restricted. Those who were moving around unnecessarily were questioned by the police.

More than 200 people were questioned for violating the curfew, but were later sent home, the commissioner said.