Police’ humane gesture draws appreciation

The Urwa police personnel’s humane gesture in clearing the fallen tree on the roof of a house and saving the house from getting further damage in the recent rain, has not gone unnoticed.

Daniel Derick Pais of Alagudda in Kodikal, on whose house the tree had fallen, has written an email thanking the gesture of the police personnel.

Following which, Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha had issued letters of appreciation to the staff of Urwa police station--Head Constable Naveen, ASI Dejappa, ASI Mohan and police constable Vincent Kuruvilla, appreciating their work.

Commissioner said the police personnel had not only cleared the tree but also coordinated with other departments in relief work.

In his letter Daniel stated, "I am writing this letter to you in order to express my gratitude to the personnel of Urwa police station of the city for their prompt response and for the help on August 13. I was out of Mangaluru city to visit my ailing wife on August 13 and was informed by my neighbours at around 1.30 pm that a coconut tree had fallen on my house, damaging the roof. I immediately informed the Urwa police Beat team no 38 Head Constable Naveen about the incident.”

“When I reached my house after two hours, I noticed that the Urwa police team, led by ASI Dejappa and others, had cleared the fallen tree from the roof of my house. In addition, they had taken the pain to inform the fire service personnel, corporation authority and village accountant. Within the next two hours, officials from all the other departments arrived at the spot, assessed the situation without wasting much time. This was all due to the efforts of Urwa police station personnel," he stated.

“I would like to sincerely thank the police department for the service you all provided to us and for helping us in our time of need,” Daniel's letter concluded.