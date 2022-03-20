Police recover laptop stolen two years ago

Police recover laptop stolen two years ago

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 20 2022, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2022, 23:19 ist

A laptop that was stolen from a government higher primary school in Kabaka on February 12, 2020, was finally traced on March 18, following a voluntary confession by the undertrial, identified as Abdul Fayan (22) from Badriya Nagar in Manjanadi village.

Sulochana K serving as headmistress of Kabaka Government Higher Primary School had lodged a complaint at Puttur city police station about a laptop being stolen by thieves who had gained access into the school by breaking open the lock. The value of the stolen laptop was estimated at around Rs 24,990.

On April 12, 2020, the Konaje police had arrested Abdul Fayan (22).

While in Belagavi prison, the accused Fayan confessed to police that he and his friend Suhaib had stolen the laptop from the office of the headmistress.

Fayan had led the police to the shop where he had sold the laptop. Police recovered the laptop.

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

police recover laptop
stolen two years ago
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

70% of DST grants go to 7 states including Karnataka

70% of DST grants go to 7 states including Karnataka

'Living a dream': Rojas makes triple jump world record

'Living a dream': Rojas makes triple jump world record

'CODA' gains Oscar momentum with top prize at PGA

'CODA' gains Oscar momentum with top prize at PGA

Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war

Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

 