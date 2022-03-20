Police recover laptop stolen two years ago

A laptop that was stolen from a government higher primary school in Kabaka on February 12, 2020, was finally traced on March 18, following a voluntary confession by the undertrial, identified as Abdul Fayan (22) from Badriya Nagar in Manjanadi village.

Sulochana K serving as headmistress of Kabaka Government Higher Primary School had lodged a complaint at Puttur city police station about a laptop being stolen by thieves who had gained access into the school by breaking open the lock. The value of the stolen laptop was estimated at around Rs 24,990.

On April 12, 2020, the Konaje police had arrested Abdul Fayan (22).

While in Belagavi prison, the accused Fayan confessed to police that he and his friend Suhaib had stolen the laptop from the office of the headmistress.

Fayan had led the police to the shop where he had sold the laptop. Police recovered the laptop.