‘Police take care of internal security’

Principal District and Sessions Judge C M Joshi urged police to redefine their responsibilities with additional commitments and ensure all-round admiration for the noble profession.

He was addressing the gathering at the Police Martyrs Day organised at Chandu Maidan by district police on Monday. The Judge stressed that the society will always reward sacrifices made by police personnel in safeguarding the law and order.

Joshi maintained that police play a crucial role in the societal set up. He said the police who take care of the internal security should be rewarded by the civilians for their service. Highlighting the sacrifices of defence forces, the judge said that the police play a similar role within the country.

The police are an inspiration to youth, as they contribute to country’s growth with their own capabilities. Police risk their lives and safeguard the country against all illegal activities, he stressed.

Superintendent of Police Nisha James read out the martyrs names who laid down their lives across the country.

The SP, highlighting the significance of the day, said the day is celebrated to remember the sacrifices made by police during an ambush by the Chinese army patrolling in Ladakh in 1959. She said though police were armed only with rifles, they faced the Chinese army bravely and ten of them sacrificed their lives.

Another nine were captured by the Chinese army, she added. Joshi and the SP paid floral tributes to the police martyrs and a gun salute was given to the police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.