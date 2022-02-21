Police take out route march in Mangaluru

In an exercise aimed at reinforcing public confidence in law and order machinery, the city police carried out a route march in Mangaluru city on Monday morning.

The exercise was carried out following tension in Shivamogga after the murder of a youth and controversies surrounding hijab that erupted in Udupi and spread to various parts of the state.

The route march was led by City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar, DCP (Crime and Traffic) Dinesh Kumar and other police personnel. The route march commenced from Lalbagh and proceeded towards M G Road, PVS Junction, Kodialbail, K S Rao Road, Hampankatta Junction, Lighthouse Hill Road, Ambedkar Circle, Hampankatta and Clock Tower.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, "The exercise was held in the wake of tension in Shivamogga, hijab row and other general prevailing conditions. It is a preventive measure against any untoward incidents."