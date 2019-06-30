Poojary enters Kudroli temple, seeks apology

Veteran Congress leader Janardhana Poojary who had vowed not to visit Kudroli Gokarnanatheshwara Temple if Congress-JD(S) coalition candidate Mithun Rai failed to win the Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, broke his vow and entered the temple on Sunday.

Poojary also sought

apology before the god and offered special pooja on the occasion.

“The vow taken not to enter Kudroli temple, church and masjid was the biggest mistake of my life. I should not have issued such a statement. The God should pardon me. I will visit masjid and churches too to seek apologies,” Poojary added.