Postal dept to hold Karnapex 2019 from October 12

Department of Posts will organise ‘Karnapex 2019’, a state-level philatelic exhibition at Dr T M A Pai Convention Hall in Mangaluru from October 12 to 15.

N Sriharsha, Mangaluru division senior superintendent of post offices (SSPO), said that there will be 600 frames at the expo. In addition, Karnapex will release special covers and hold seminar, quiz, treasure hunt and other events on philately.

He said that all the 153 post offices in Mangaluru division are on Google map. One can get details on the services offered by post offices along with the contact numbers.

‘Postinfo’ application on Playstore provides all the information on services available in the post office, including the pin code of a particular post office. Even the premium amount to be paid for a postal insurance can be checked.

“To facilitate the consumers, the LED bulbs under Prime Minister’s Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) programme will now be provided through the Postal Services department. Major post offices in Dakshina Kannada supplie 9-Watt LED bulbs to customers,” said Sriharsha.

India Post also offers International speed post at a reasonable price. The Postal department has a counter at Mangaluru Central Railway Station which works 24X7 for speed post booking.

“Post offices are not accepting Mescom electricity bill after the due date, which is inconveniencing the customers. However, with the renewal of the agreement with Mescom, the post offices are now accepting the electricity bill even after the due date,” said Sriharsha.

When callers during the phone-in complained on postman failing to deliver letters to the houses in the interior villages and handing it over the owners of shops, Sriharsha asked the citizens to submit specific complaints to him. An enquiry will be conducted based on specific complaints, he promised.

Send grievances to Whatsapp no

Public can send their grievances related to India Post Mangaluru division to WhatsApp number 9448291072.

The Mangaluru Division of India Post also has a twitter account — @SSPoSMangaluru — and a Facebook page — Mangaluru Postal Division — where public can send grievances. Public can provide suggestions to improve the services.