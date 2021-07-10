Postcard campaign in Mangaluru for reopening schools

Postcard campaign in Mangaluru for reopening schools

Committee State President Prakash Anchan said that in the interest of students, schools should be reopened

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 10 2021, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 14:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Sarakari Shaale Ulisi Belesi State Committee and Sri Durga Charitable Trust launched a postcard campaign in order to mount pressure on the Karnataka government to reopen government-run schools at the earliest.

The campaign began at Upgraded Primary School at Daddalakadu. More than 1,000 parents voluntarily took part in the campaign and sent a postcard urging Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar to reopen the schools.

Committee State President Prakash Anchan said that in the interest of students, schools should be reopened. 

"If the government fails to reopen the colleges, protests will be staged," Anchan said appealing parents to take part in the postcard campaign.

"Instead of depending on online and Vidyagama scheme, there is a need to reopen schools. The students should have direct interaction with teachers. An appeal on reopening schools by July 21 was also made to Chief Minister, Education Minister and elected representatives," he added.

He said that online classes and lessons on Chandana channel have not helped students.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Mangaluru
Covid-19
Schools

Related videos

What's Brewing

Aadhaar helps man reunite with family after 10 years

Aadhaar helps man reunite with family after 10 years

Petrol, diesel prices up after fourth hike this week

Petrol, diesel prices up after fourth hike this week

Amazon Echo Show 10 review: The best gets better

Amazon Echo Show 10 review: The best gets better

Long wait in immigration likely for athletes: IOA

Long wait in immigration likely for athletes: IOA

DH Toon | The middle-class is on its own!

DH Toon | The middle-class is on its own!

 