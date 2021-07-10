Postcard campaign in Mangaluru for reopening schools

The Sarakari Shaale Ulisi Belesi State Committee and Sri Durga Charitable Trust launched a postcard campaign in order to mount pressure on the Karnataka government to reopen government-run schools at the earliest.

The campaign began at Upgraded Primary School at Daddalakadu. More than 1,000 parents voluntarily took part in the campaign and sent a postcard urging Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar to reopen the schools.

Committee State President Prakash Anchan said that in the interest of students, schools should be reopened.

"If the government fails to reopen the colleges, protests will be staged," Anchan said appealing parents to take part in the postcard campaign.

"Instead of depending on online and Vidyagama scheme, there is a need to reopen schools. The students should have direct interaction with teachers. An appeal on reopening schools by July 21 was also made to Chief Minister, Education Minister and elected representatives," he added.

He said that online classes and lessons on Chandana channel have not helped students.